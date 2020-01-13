Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
DScE holds national conference on IR4

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

Entrepreneurs Club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) organized the national conference titled "State of Economy in the Era of Fourth Industrial Revolution: Perspective Bangladesh" on DScE campus on January 11, 2020.
 Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Dr Rubana Huq said, "Foreign investment is needed for the development of backward linkage sector of country's Readymade Garment (RMG) industry and business person would have to leave this sector if its global competition efficiency is not strengthened" while addressing as chief guest at the event. Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad inaugurated the conference while Course Coordinator of DScE's Entrepreneurship Economics Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali chaired the seminar.




Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad  said that the DScE is offering different sorts of programmes in the arena of Economics out of which  this year started 4 years Bachelor of Entrepreneurial economics programme to build entrepreneurial ability and employability skills.


