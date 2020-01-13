Ten Square seeks 100-word stories

Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:04 PM
Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020
Eduvista Desk

Ten Square, an annual anthology of 100-word stories in English, is seeking submissions for its inaugural issue.
Any Bangladeshi national can submit up to three stories, but only one may be published, said a press release.
Stories should be sent to hundred [email protected] by January 25th, 2020 as an attachment while the entrant needs to mention his / her name and the mobile number in the body of the email, it added.
Every single story has to have a title, said the press release, also mentioning that an entrant should only submit a story if he / she agrees to the condition that the editors may make changes if they deem necessary.




For details, one may visit https://www.facebook.com/tensquareishundred


