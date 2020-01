UCB signs MoU with UITS

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) signed an MoU with University of Information Technology & Sciences (UITS) at the premises of UCB Corporate Office on 8 January 2020. Under this agreement, UCB will collect student tuition fees of UITS and will act as their main collecting Bank.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director, UCB and Prof Dr Mohammed Solaiman, Vice-Chancellor, UITS signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

















