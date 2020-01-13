

BRRI observes Bangabandhu’s Home Coming Day

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) observed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's home coming day in a befitting manner in Gazipur with different programmes including national flag hoisting, discussion meeting, colourful rallies and establishing count-down clock on the occasion of Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary at the institute premises on January 10, 2020.

Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, BRRI Director General, Tamal Lata Aditya, BRRI Director (Research) and Dr Krishna Pada Halder, BRRI Director (Administration and Common Service) took the lead in these activities. Hundreds of people including all the division heads, senior scientists and officials of the institute as well as the school going students spontaneously took part in these programmes.

















