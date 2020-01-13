

University of Geneva offers masters fellowships

Course starts: September 2020

Brief description:

The Faculty of Science of the University of Geneva, in collaboration with several sponsors, has established an Excellence Fellowship Programme to support outstanding and highly motivated candidates who intend to pursue a Master of Science in any of the disciplines covered by the Faculty.

Host Institution(s): University of Geneva in Switzerland.

Level/Field of study: Master of Science degree in one of the disciplines offered by the Faculty of Sciences.

Number of Awards: Not specified.

Target group: All students including international students.

Scholarship value/duration:

The scholarship value is CHF 10,000-15,000 per year. It is awarded for one year and extended for the regular duration of the chosen Master's programme (three or four semesters) provided the applicant is academically successful at the end of his/her first semester of studies.

Eligibility:

Regardless of your home university, whether you have passed or are doing a brilliant bachelor degree, and that you are one of the best in your year, this programme is for you! You must meet the admission criteria of the Master of your choice and be selected on the basis of the application file for an Excellence Fellowship.

Application instructions:

For the application to be considered, each student has to fulfil the enrolment procedure as described on the Admissions office website. The application is made online. After registering, you will receive an e-mail containing a personal link allowing you to fill out the application form. The application deadline is 15 March 2020.

It is important to visit the official website to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.



http://www.unige.ch/sciences/

Enseignements/Formations/

Masters/ExcellenceMasterFellowships.















