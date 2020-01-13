

Women education can change our nation

Correspondent of

The Daily Observer,









Islamic University, Kushtia,





Women education in penetratingly associated with the formation of women's identity, decision making capability, mobility and contribution to the socioeconomic development of household, community and nation, For decades, in developing patriarchal countries like Bangladesh men's preference advocate for women's modest education. Hence, how especially education empowers women by embracing their active participation in sustainable socioeconomic growth and human capital development (by declining marriage managing family size, increasing gross family income and escalating literacy rate) needs to be studied. The overall state of female education in Bangladesh is not yet satisfactory. In the past, women were on the boundary of their houses doing their household chores and taking away from basic right of education but the situation has been changed now. Nowadays, they are admitting into schools, colleges, medical and universities. Educated mother can give an educated nation as a child will never illiterate if his /her mother is educated. Educated women can play various roles in their family and engage her in different business and jobs. As a result, they can contribute to their family income. However, men and women are equal integral power for a nation and have equal right of education .If a country neglects female education and keeps them uneducated, they cannot be established themselves as a powerful nation .A portion of people opine that women are born to be confined to household works, rearing of children and serving the husbands. So they don't need education at all. We can see that women in developed countries are independent. They complete within men in all spheres of life .So we should change our outlook regarding female education. Education is a right and an essential tool for achieving equality, development and peace. In today's world, empowering women is one of the crucial elements in successful social and economic development and one means to do that is to provide girls with more than just basic education.Female education always contributes to poverty alleviation, improved nutrition and reduced fertility. Education also improves women's own health outcomes and life expectancy their ability to influence family decisions and their likelihood of engaging informal paid employment .Aside from the intrinsic value of education, better educated women are more productive and have higher incomes .Their contributions had been measured by a study which revealed that an increase in female educational attainment raises the subsequent growth rate of real GDP per capita. The estimate reveals that an additional year of female schooling raises the growth rate between two to four percent per year. Female education bears the importance of national development. So to have a thorough study on the education of women is one of the important issues in the context of Bangladesh .The constitution of Bangladesh has laid down that no citizen can be subject to any prohibition, restricting or prejudicial treatment with regard to enrolment to any educational institution on though ground of sex. The constitution further empowers the state to make special provision in favour of women .There has long been official acknowledgement that education is beneficial for girls in order to make them better wives and mother. In 1974, following independence, the newly formed government convened the Qudrat-E-Khuda education commission to consider priorities for education policy. The commission report conceptualized women's education as being useful in domestic life and in traditional gender roles. The commission linked female education to such out comes as children, health and nutrition and sustainable vocations including nursing and teaching. In the year since, most policies aimed at promoting girls education have tended to follow these goals with the recent emphasis on population control. Women education is very important for a nation in every nook and corner .We should try heart and soul to encourage female education for the interest and greater welfare of the nation. Otherwise, real development and prosperity will be hampered at every step of our life.Correspondent ofThe Daily Observer,Islamic University, Kushtia,