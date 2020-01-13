Poush Mela to end in Barishal

Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Culture Desk

A three-day long winter festival titled 'Poush Mela' has begun from 8 pm on January 11 at Jagadish Saraswat Girl's school and college, Barishal. Barishal's wing of 'Jatiya Robindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad (JRSSP)' has organised the traditional fair.
Professor Dr. Sadequl Arefin, vice chancellor of Barishal University, inaugurated the programme and Serniabad Sadiq Abdullah, mayor of Barishal City Corporation, was present in the inaugural programme as the chief guest. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Kajol Ghosh, the President of 'Jatiya Robindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad (JRSSP)'.




The event features various stalls of traditional Pitha, toys, crafts and cloths. There is also an arrangement of Nagordola for the recreation of the visitors. Alongside discussions on traditional and folk life, the fair also features cultural sessions including the performances of traditional songs, dances, dramas and painting competitions of the children.
Serniabad Sadiq Abdullah encouraged the organisers by requesting them to arrange these types of traditional programmes on a regular basis in future. Professor Dr. Sadequl Arefin inaugurated the winter event by lighting lamps. The fair will be concluded on January 13.


