Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:02 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Sports

Malinga ready to quit after T20 debacle in India

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Malinga ready to quit after T20 debacle in India

Malinga ready to quit after T20 debacle in India

COLOMBO, JAN 12: Lasith Malinga said Sunday he was ready to stand down as Sri Lanka's Twenty20 skipper after the team's humiliating 2-0 loss to India in their latest foreign tour.
Returning from the series, the 36-year-old told reporters that Sri Lanka was just not good enough to make an impact in the 20 over game.
He said Sri Lankan bowlers weren't able to restrict opponents while the batsmen were incapable of putting up the 170 runs needed for a fighting chance in a match.
"We don't have that," Malinga said, adding that it was unfair to expect a winning performance from the team given they were ranked just ninth in the world when returned to the captaincy just over a year ago.
But he added that he was "ready to accept" his responsibility for the team's performance.
"I am ready any time. I am ready to quit," he said.
Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014 and remained in charge until early 2016.
His return to the top job in December 2018 was a surprise as he had lost his spot in the team after recurring injuries forced him to sit out several tournaments.
Frictions were evident in the Sri Lankan team under Malinga's leadership, the Sunday Island newspaper reported.
"There seems to be deep divisions in the side. As captain, he has also sidelined his predecessors" including Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews, the paper said.




The first match in Guwahati was abandoned after rain, but India won the second by India by seven wickets and the third by 78 runs.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic waiting for 'God' celebration as Atalanta stall leaders Inter
Djokovic leads Serbia into ATP Cup final
Guardiola faces up to huge task of Man City renewal
Klopp cares only for titles, not records as Liverpool streak further clear
Solskjaer hails Rashford after ManU crush Norwich
Akbar exudes confidence to do well in U19 World Cup
Malinga ready to quit after T20 debacle in India
Be champion, get USD 100,000: Salahuddin


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Drug addict jailed for beating parents
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft