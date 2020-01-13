Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Be champion, get USD 100,000: Salahuddin

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

To inspire the booters in red and green outfits, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin, on Sunday, announced a reward of USD 100,000 for the team if it could be the champion of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020.
BFF president made the announcement while having lunch with the booters at a local hotel in Dhaka. He also declared that the team would get USD 50,000 if it be able to be runner-up of the six-nation event scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January.
This announcement came when the boys are busy preparing for the international event to be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The host will face defending champion Palestine on 15 January, Wednesday, in the first match of Group-A.
The other challenger of this group is Sri Lanka. Burundi, Mauritius and Seychelles were placed in Group-B.









