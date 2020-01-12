5,233  fall ill for cold



A homeless elderly man sits on a cement bench at Ramna Park on Saturday wrapped in a thick blanket to insulate himself from the bone-biting Northerly wind that is punctuating the recent cold wave over the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A foggy and damp weather due to the impact of the cold wave since

Saturday exacerbated the plight of the all section of people especially the disadvantaged.

"The overcast condition may continue for another two or three days," said Md Abul Kalam Mollik, a meteorologist with the Bangladesh Metrological Department.

Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,233 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday afternoon.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 834 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Another 1,754 were treated for diarrhoea and 2,645 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Fifty four deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 10 due to cold-related diseases.

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 10.2°C at Ishwardi in Pabna.









Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to west Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangladesh as seasonal low lies over South Bay, according to the latest Met Office bulletin.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.

