RMG worker killed after ‘rape’ on moving bus





Police recovered the body of Mamata Begum, 19, daughter of Shahajan Khan, from an abandoned place in Hizlikhola here early Saturday and arrested bus driver Firoz alias Sohel, 31, a resident of Pangsha upazila of Rajbari district after conducting a drive.

Dipak Chandra Saha,

officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, said Mamata got into a bus at Kathaliapara to reach Dautia area around 4:30 am on Friday.

As Mamata did not return home on Friday night her mother Julekha Begum filed a general diary with Dhamrai Police Station.

Later police recovered the body of the girl in the morning and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added. -UNB

Victim's brother Alamgir Hossain said bus driver Sohel used to disturb his sister as well as other female workers. "We want highest punishment of the killer," he added.

Sohel was produced before a court at noon with a remand prayer and a murder case was filed with the police station in this connection, the OC said.

Meanwhile, police recovered body of another female garment worker from Tenguri area in Ashulia on Saturday.































A female garment worker was killed after 'being raped' on a running bus in Dhamrai upazila sometime of Friday night.Police recovered the body of Mamata Begum, 19, daughter of Shahajan Khan, from an abandoned place in Hizlikhola here early Saturday and arrested bus driver Firoz alias Sohel, 31, a resident of Pangsha upazila of Rajbari district after conducting a drive.Dipak Chandra Saha,officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, said Mamata got into a bus at Kathaliapara to reach Dautia area around 4:30 am on Friday.As Mamata did not return home on Friday night her mother Julekha Begum filed a general diary with Dhamrai Police Station.Later police recovered the body of the girl in the morning and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added. -UNBVictim's brother Alamgir Hossain said bus driver Sohel used to disturb his sister as well as other female workers. "We want highest punishment of the killer," he added.Sohel was produced before a court at noon with a remand prayer and a murder case was filed with the police station in this connection, the OC said.Meanwhile, police recovered body of another female garment worker from Tenguri area in Ashulia on Saturday.