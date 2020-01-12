Death toll in road crashes rose by 8.07pc last year





The statistics was unveiled by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS) in its Annual Road Accident Report--2019 at the auditorium of Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in the capital on Saturday.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), said the report was prepared through monitoring the daily reports on accidents published by national, regional newspapers and online portals.

The report claimed that reckless driving, risky overtaking, dilapidated road shapes, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, using mobile or headphone by the drivers while running vehicle, drinking liquor, grabbing footpath and lack of awareness among road users have been shown as major reasons behind the road crashes.

According to the report, at least 7,221 people were killed and 15,466 others injured in 5,514 road crashes across the country in 2018.

Besides, at least 469 people were killed and 706 others injured in 482 incidents on railway tracks in 2019, the report said.

On waterways, at least 219 died, 282 injured and 375 went missing in 203 incidents, the report added.

At a press conference held at the National Press Club on January 4, Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) in its



annual report revealed that at least 5,227 people were killed and 6,953 others injured in 4,702 road accidents across the country in 2019.

Besides, at least 198 people were killed and 347 injured in 162 rail-related accidents in 2019, the report added.



















