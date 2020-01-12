Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:36 PM
Year-long programme involving UN planned

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Ambassador Rabab Fatima, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, has announced that a year-long programme involving the UN will be organized to celebrate the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She declared this on Friday while celebrating the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation as well as inaugurating the countdown of 'Mujib Year' at the Mission's Bangabandhu Auditorium.
The messages of President and Prime Minister issued on this occasion were read out at the beginning of the event.
Later, a video documentary prepared to highlight the significance of the day was screened.
Ambassador Fatima said the return of the Father of the Nation to independent Bangladesh in 1972 marked the full accomplishment of  independence.
Observing that this year's celebration of homecoming day on the eve of the birth centenary had special significance, she said, "The celebration of birth centenary of the Father of the Nation is not only a formality, it is a philosophy too. We shall practice this philosophy, maintain it deeply in our thoughts and feelings, and we shall reflect this philosophy in our work for the development of our country and the nation".
The Permanent Representative formally inaugurated a countdown clock to be displayed at the mission following a similar countdown ceremony by the Prime Minister in Dhaka.
The Permanent Representative presided over the event which was attended by all officers and staffs of the Permanent Mission and the officials of the UN.    -UNB


