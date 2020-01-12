Video
By-poll in Ctg 8 JS seat tomorrow, campaign ends

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The electioneering in Chattogram-8 constituency concluded at midnight on Saturday as by election in the parliamentary seat will be held tomorrow. The seat fell vacant following the death of JSD leader Mainuddin Khan Badal.
Returning Officer
(RO) Muhammad
Hasanuzzaman said the Election Commission (EC) has taken necessary preparations to hold the election tomorrow.
He said mock-voting in all 170 polling stations was held on Saturday to educate the voters in exercising their right of franchise through EVM.
Hasanuzzaman told the daily Observer that a total of 20 executive magistrates have been appointed to monitor the electoral code of conduct in the constituency.
He said, the executive magistrate will work at the field level to see for themselves the electoral code of conduct. The returning officer said the executive magistrates will impose both punishment and fine on the violators of the code of conduct.
He further said that a total of 170 presiding officers, 1196 assistant presiding officers and 2392 polling officers have been appointed to conduct the elections. He said the total numbers of polling stations in the seat are 170 with 1196 booths.
According to the Election Commission sources, the total numbers of voters are 4,75,988, including 2,41,922 male and 2,34,074 female voters.
Of them a total of 3,11,988 voters belong to five wards of City Corporation while the entire Boalkhali upazila has 1,64,000 voters, sources added.
Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, will be used to cast ballots at the election. Voting will start at 9:00am and end at 5:00pm. A total of 1200 EVM machines have already arrived in Chattogram.
The returning officer told that the EVM machines would be distributed to the presiding officers on Sunday (today).
As many as six candidates, including awami League nominee Muslemuddin Ahmed and BNP nominee Abu Sufian have been contesting the election.


