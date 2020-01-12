Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:36 PM
Home Front Page

Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign begins

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign begins

Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign begins

The national Vitamin 'A' plus campaign is underway across the country on Saturday, aiming to feed vitamin A plus capsules to 2.10 crore children aged between six to 59 months.
Children aged between six to eleven months will be fed one blue color Vitamin-A capsule, while those aged between 12 to 59 months the red colored ones from 8am to 4pm today.
They will be given Vitamin A capsule at some 1, 20,000 permanent and 20000 mobile health centres across the country.
Mobile health centres have been set up at bus stands, railway stations, launch terminals, airports, ferry terminals, bridge toll centres and kheya ghats which will remain open from 8am to 4pm to make sure that all children are fed the capsules.
The children of the remote areas under 240 unions in 42 upazilas of 12 districts will be fed the capsules in the next four days of the campaign day through conducting a search programme.
Besides, to make the campaign success, a total 2.80lakh volunteers have been trained. Control room will be opened in every upazila, district and all centres on the day for monitoring the campaign.
The campaign in Gazipur City Corporation will be observed in January 25 instead on January 11 for Biswa Ijtema.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5,233  fall ill for cold
India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations
RMG worker killed after ‘rape’ on moving bus
Death toll in road crashes rose by 8.07pc last year
Year-long programme involving UN planned
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
By-poll in Ctg 8 JS seat tomorrow, campaign ends
Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down plane


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft