MPs can’t coordinate elections: CEC





"MPs cannot seek votes on behalf of candidates in any programme. MPs can't involve in the any process of the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls," he told journalists after a meeting with Awami League delegation at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

AL delegation was led by presidium member Tofail Ahmed. The ruling AL appointed Tofail Ahmed as chief coordinator for DNCC and Amir Hossain Amu for DSCC.

When asked about MPs involvement in the election process, the CEC answered 'No'. "According to the electoral code of conduct, MPs can't take part in any election related activities. We told the delegation about the electoral laws," he added.

According to the election code of conducts, the Prime Minister, Speakers, Ministers, MPs, Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker, Opposition Leader, Deputy Leader of Parliament, Deputy Opposition leader, State Ministers and similarly ranked people, Mayors of the city corporations cannot participate in election campaign related activities, the CEC said.

When asked about MPs meeting with the EC, Huda said they did not come on behalf of their candidates. They came to us for interpretation of the electoral laws, he said, adding that the EC is yet to know about giving coordination responsibility of MPs in the election process.

Meanwhile, Tofail Ahemd said, "MPs can't coordinate election process sitting in election camps," he added.

"We have discussed with the AL delegation about election code of conduct and EVM. We have exchanged suggestions. They assured us of abiding by the electoral laws," he further said.



















