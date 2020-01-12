Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:36 PM
Home Front Page

MPs can’t coordinate elections: CEC

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Saturday said lawmakers could not coordinate the city corporation election related activities but they can do their other political activities.
"MPs cannot seek votes on behalf of candidates in any programme. MPs can't involve in the any process of the upcoming Dhaka North and South City Corporation polls," he told journalists after a meeting with Awami League delegation at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.
AL delegation was led by presidium member Tofail Ahmed. The ruling AL appointed Tofail Ahmed as chief coordinator for DNCC and Amir Hossain Amu for DSCC.
When asked about MPs involvement in the election process, the CEC answered 'No'. "According to the electoral code of conduct, MPs can't take part in any election related activities. We told the delegation about the electoral laws," he added.
According to the election code of conducts, the Prime Minister, Speakers, Ministers, MPs, Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker, Opposition Leader, Deputy Leader of Parliament, Deputy Opposition leader, State Ministers and similarly ranked people, Mayors of the city corporations cannot participate in election campaign related activities, the CEC said.
When asked about MPs meeting with the EC, Huda said they did not come on behalf of their candidates. They came to us for interpretation of the electoral laws, he said, adding that the EC is yet to know about giving coordination responsibility of MPs in the election process.
Meanwhile, Tofail Ahemd said, "MPs can't coordinate election process sitting in election camps," he added.
"We have discussed with the AL delegation about election code of conduct and EVM. We have exchanged suggestions. They assured us of abiding by the electoral laws," he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5,233  fall ill for cold
India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations
RMG worker killed after ‘rape’ on moving bus
Death toll in road crashes rose by 8.07pc last year
Year-long programme involving UN planned
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
By-poll in Ctg 8 JS seat tomorrow, campaign ends
Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down plane


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft