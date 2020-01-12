

PM leaves for Abu Dhabi today

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the top UAE leaders to take

the bilateral relations to a new height.

This will be her second visit to Emirates within two months and this time she will attend as an honourable guest at an award giving ceremony which is named after the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. She visited UAE November 16-19 last year to attend the Dubai Air Show.

"This tour is a bit special as it focuses on many issues. First, we want grater engagement of Arab countries. We set to sign memoranda of understanding and plans to hold a meeting in Dubai with our envoys working in the missions in the Middle East," a senior official told the Daily observer on Saturday.

The official said, "The Prime Minister will sit with the UAE Prince and senior leaders there. In the meeting with envoys, we will discuss our foreign policy focusing on current affairs in the Middle East to support and protect the rights of Bangladeshi nationals there". The meeting with envoys was is to be held on January 14.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alm, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, PMO officials, and business leaders will accompany the premier.

"Two MoUs will be signed there. We want greater engagement with the countries in the Middle East on trade, investment and manpower," a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said.

"The main focus of the envoys meeting is to give them (envoys) necessary directives to uphold Bangladesh's foreign policy and future business prospects to the business leaders in the middle east countries with special focus on current affairs there to ensure safety, security and safe employment of 5 million Bangladeshi nationals living there," the Foreign Ministry official said.

They (envoys) will seek stronger support from those countries to resolve the Rohingya crisis also, he added.

In last visit, the government of the UAE and Public Private Partnership Authority under the Prime Minister's Office inked the first MoU to set up a port, dry port and industrial park in Bangladesh.

The second MoU was signed between the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and the power, energy and mineral resources ministry of Bangladesh to supply LNG to Bangladesh on a long-term basis and develop a land-based LNG receiving terminal in Payra.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Narsul Hamid and ENOC Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

The ENOC wanted 300 acres of land in Payra where they will construct the terminal.

Bangladesh Power Development Board and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of ruling family of Dubai, also inked a MoU for setting up an integrated 800-1000MW LNG power plant in two phases. Besides, there will be a 100MW solar power project.

However, the project, set on a build, own and operate basis and open to bids until mid-March 2019, emerges as Bangladesh works towards a nation-wide 10% renewable generation target by 2021.

They also signed a MoU between the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) focusing on setting up a special economic zone in Matarbari.

"This time we will revise the MoU with ENOC to supply LNG to Bangladesh on a long-term basis and develop a land-based LNG receiving terminal in Payra," state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told this correspondent on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also have bilateral meetings with the UAE leaders including with the Crown Prince. During the visit, she will also highlight Bangladesh's unique platform for foreign investors while seeking more trade, investment and economic cooperation from UAE. She will invite them to invest in readymade garments, infrastructure building, constructions, communication, energy, IT, shipbuilding, tourism infrastructure, light engineering, industrial park and logistics hub in Bangladesh.

According to the Foreign ministry's schedule, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi at 5:00pm.

The flight is scheduled to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 20:55pm (local time) where Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran will receive the premier.

After the reception, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the Prime Minister to Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where she will be staying during her visit to the UAE.

On January 13, Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week" at 11:00am and "Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony" at 12:00pm at ICC Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Concluding the three-day official visit to the UAE, the Prime Minister will return home on January 14.























