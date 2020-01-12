Rape incidents turned epidemic: Dr Kamal





"Rape incident has turned into an epidemic as we are getting news of rape incidents from not only in Dhaka but also in Chattogram and from across the country every morning through newspapers," Kamal also the president of Gonoforum said.









While addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, the eminent jurist blamed the deteriorating law and order situation for increasing the rape incidents.

"Why the rape incident is on a rising trend? Why lacking remains in our law and order? It has really emerged as a deep concern for us," Kamal said at the human chain.

Claiming that it is constitutionally recognised that there will be rule of law and security of people's lives and properties in the country, Kamal said those who take charge of the country should give the first priority to these two issues.

