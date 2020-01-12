Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:35 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Rape incidents turned epidemic: Dr Kamal

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Raising alarm at the growing incidents of rape in the country, Jatiya Oikyafront leader Kamal Hossain on Saturday urged people to forge a movement to ensure people's security and to establish the rule of law.
"Rape incident has turned into an epidemic as we are getting news of rape incidents from not only in Dhaka but also in Chattogram and from across the country every morning through newspapers," Kamal also the president of Gonoforum said.




While addressing a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, the eminent jurist blamed the deteriorating law and order situation for increasing the rape incidents.
"Why the rape incident is on a rising trend? Why lacking remains in our law and order? It has really emerged as a deep concern for us," Kamal said at the human chain.
Claiming that it is constitutionally recognised that there will be rule of law and security of people's lives and properties in the country, Kamal said those who take charge of the country should give the first priority to these two issues.
"Why it will not stop? It should be stopped immediately and effective step should be taken to this end. Otherwise, give the people a scope so that they can elect a capable government to free the society from terrorism collectively," Kamal said.    —Agencies 



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Rape incidents turned epidemic: Dr Kamal
Class-VII girl â€˜gang-rapedâ€™ in Jashore
PM shocked at death of Oman's Sultan
Anti-narcotics drive: DMP detains 42 in Dhaka
AL joint, organising secretaries given divisional charges
Two Rangpur  fire victims die at RMCH
BNP is plunged into political crisis, not country: Hasan
Govt confirms 164 dengue deaths in 2019


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Omanâ€™s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wifeâ€™s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshedâ€™s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in Kâ€™ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft