Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:35 PM
Class-VII girl ‘gang-raped’ in Jashore

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

A class-VII girl has reportedly been gang-raped by a distant relative and his two friends at Sreedharpur of Abhaynagar upazila.
The prime accused - Riaj Khan, 25, son of Hafizur Rahman of Deyapara in the upazila - is a brother-in-law of the victim's elder sister.
Her mother alleged that Riaj and his friends had long been stalking her daughter. When the girl protested, they threatened to kill her and set fire to her house.  
Taking the advantage of empty house on Friday afternoon as the mother went to a relative's house, the trio raped her in turns and left her in front of the house.      -UNB


