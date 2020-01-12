Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:35 PM
Home Back Page

Soleimani's killing an act of terrorism, says Noam Chomsky

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 11: Renowned political scientist Noam Chomsky believes the assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani is an act of "international terrorism", if not anything "worse".
The US-based linguist-turned-activist, a staunch critic of American foreign policy and Washington's overseas military role, told HT, "It (Soleimani's assassination) is at least international terrorism, arguably worse."
Chomsky was responding to a question on Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif dubbing Soleimani's killing by a US drone strike on January 3 as a case of "international terrorism".
After the US drone attack in Baghdad left the IRGC Quds Force chief dead apart from several top Iraq security officials, Zarif had tweeted, "The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani... is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."
Chomsky, one of the most widely read geopolitical analysts of our times, suggested that Soleimani's killing is a violation of international law. He pointed out, "International law is quite explicit on these matters. It bars the threat or use of force in international affairs, with narrow exceptions that plainly do not apply here (in the case of Soleimani's death)."
Soleimani's assassination has triggered a debate on whether Washington was on the right side of the law when it carried out the deadly January 3 drone attack on the Iranian general in Iraq - a third country.
Chomsky also feels that there is no sign that the US military's domination in West Asia will diminish over the coming weeks and months.    -AP


