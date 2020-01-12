Video
Poor rural girls below 18 to get sanitary pads free of cost: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek on Saturday said girls below 18 years of age in the rural areas in the country will receive sanitary pads free of cost.  
"At least 11,000 girls and women die due to cervical cancer every year. Considering this fact we have decided to distribute sanitary pads to the poor girls across the country," he made this comment as chief guest at a debate competition titled, 'National Debate on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights' jointly organised by BRAC Education Initiative and Debate for Democracy at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in the city.
He also noted that the government has already set up adolescent friendly corner in the rural level so that they can get proper information on reproductive health and counselling.  Md Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, while presiding over the event said a good number of girl students are drop out of school every year due to lack of proper knowledge relating to reproductive health.  
He also urged the government to introduce separate toilets for the students in every school giving emphasize on girl-friendly toilets.
Dr Shafiqul Islam, Director of BRAC's Education Initiatives, said that girl's reproductive issue is vital to her health so this health related information must be available to them from a young age.
He also noted that government's SDGs goals and dream to become middle income country and the vision of becoming a developed country will not come into reality until such issues are properly addressed.  
Md Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, Chairman of Debate for Democracy, said that discussion in the Class room on sexual and reproductive health and rights issues is not enough to solve the issue.
But this issue should be included in the Secondary School Exam so that the students will adopt the issue and gradually accept the fact. "Such practice will create a harmonious relationship between boys and girls," he said.
"Besides it will help break the existing taboos relating to the sexual and reproductive health issues, so this issue must be included in the secondary exams," he suggested.

















