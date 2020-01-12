Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat

Lalmonirhat, Jan 11: A Bangladeshi youth was beaten to death allegedly by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Burimari border in Patgram upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 26, son of Benzir Rahman of Bamondol area in the upazila.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), locals and victim's family members said BSF beat Sayeed suspecting him as a smuggler while he was working on a tobacco field near the border on Friday evening and left his body near an electric pole.

Police from Metholiganj police station in India took away Sayeed's body on Saturday morning, they said.

Abul Hossain, Burimari company commander of BGB Rangpur Battalion-61, said a letter has been sent to BSF for a flag meeting in this regard.













