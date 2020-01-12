Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:35 PM
Home Back Page

Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

Lalmonirhat, Jan 11: A Bangladeshi youth was beaten to death allegedly by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Burimari border in Patgram upazila on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 26, son of Benzir Rahman of Bamondol area in the upazila.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), locals and victim's family members said BSF beat Sayeed suspecting him as a smuggler while he was working on a tobacco field near the border on Friday evening and left his body near an electric pole.
Police from Metholiganj police station in India took away Sayeed's body on Saturday morning, they said.
Abul Hossain, Burimari company commander of BGB Rangpur Battalion-61, said a letter has been sent to BSF for a flag meeting in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate at mercy of politics in 2020, experts warn
Soleimani's killing an act of terrorism, says Noam Chomsky
Akheri Munajat today, 9 devotees dead so far
Poor rural girls below 18 to get sanitary pads free of cost: Health Minister
Allow MPs to join city polls electioneering: 14-party
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
UPDF man shot dead  
Fake currency note maker arrested


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft