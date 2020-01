Khagrachhari, Jan 11: An activist of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), a Chittagong Hill Tracts-based political group, was shot dead at Moratila in Panchhari upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Maheen Tripura, 28, son of Milon Bhushon of Padmanipar area in the upazila.

Md Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said on information, they recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.