Xi to visit Myanmar next week

BEIJING, Jan 11: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit neighbour and ally Myanmar next week as the two neighbours strengthen ties and Beijing continues efforts to gain unhindered access to the Indian Ocean via the Bay of Bengal.

The first President from China to visit Myanmar in 19 years, Xi's visit is expected to give a boost to the Chinese projects in the country, which include a controversial dam and a natural gas pipeline.

It's also Xi's first visit to a foreign country in 2020, which state media said was a sign of the importance China was giving Myanmar. Xi had, incidentally, visited Myanmar as Vice-President under the presidency of Hu Jintao in 2009.












