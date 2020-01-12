US piles on sanctions pain against Iran







WASHINGTON, Jan 11: The United States piled new sanctions on Iran's already crippled economy on Friday and defended the killing of a top Iranian leader, saying he had been planning an "imminent" attack on US embassies.The sanctions, announced at the White House, marked the latest salvo in a US-Iranian confrontation that risked sliding into war a week ago with the deadly US drone attack on general Qasem Soleimani, who was by some measures the second most influential person in Iran.In response, Iran fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops, without causing casualties.While President Donald Trump said he would not respond further militarily, Washington is intent on maintaining pressure.The sanctions mean "we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House. -AFP