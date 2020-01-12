Video
Merkel, Putin discuss Middle East flashpoints

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speak during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 11. photo : AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) speak during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on January 11. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, Jan 11: German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday for talks set to focus on flashpoints in the Middle East.

Merkel and Putin shook hands at the start of the meeting which the German leader said would cover topics including turmoil in Libya and the Syria conflict as well as Ukraine's war with pro-Russian separatists.

"There is a lot to discuss," said Merkel, adding that "talking with one another is always better than talking about one another."
Putin thanked the chancellor for visiting and said they would focus on "the hottest" topics. The leaders were set to give a press conference afterwards.

Germany and Russia said ahead of the talks that they would cover the confrontation between Washington and Tehran over the US killing of a top Iranian general and turmoil in Libya.
The visit by Merkel was her first to Russia since May 2018 when the leaders met at Putin's Black Sea residence.
Putin visited Syria and Turkey this week and is keen to stress his role as a regional powerbroker.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who accompanied Merkel, said a "key reason" for the meeting was the escalating crisis in Libya, where Berlin  is acting as a mediator in a conflict he has warned could become a "second Syria".

"We are involving Europe and those players who are influential there, for that we need Russia," Maas told Germany's NTV television. "For us, it's not too far to fly to Moscow to discuss that with Putin."    -AFP


