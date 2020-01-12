Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:34 PM
Home Foreign News

Mamata asks Modi to rethink CAA, NRC

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Activists of the Social Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Kolkata on January 11. Inset: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee meeting Modi, in Kolkata on January 11. photo : AFP, pib, india

Activists of the Social Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a protest against India's new citizenship law, in Kolkata on January 11. Inset: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee meeting Modi, in Kolkata on January 11. photo : AFP, pib, india

KOLKATA, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after arriving in Kolkata on a two day-visit.
The meeting at the Raj Bhavan came amid a bitter face-off between the Modi's BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has triggered massive protests across India.
"It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the NPR (National Population Register), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA. I asked him to rethink these steps," Banerjee said.
The Chief Minister said PM Modi requested her to come for a meeting in Delhi on the issues since he had come to Bengal for other programmes. "I also reminded him that the centre owes around Rs 28 crore to Bengal including Rs 7 crore as relief for Cyclone Bulbul," Banerjee said.
Modi was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders at the airport which saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the gate.
Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday and other programmes. Hundreds of protesters staged demonstrations at the crossing outside airport gate number one despite strict security.
Demonstrations were also held in various other parts of the state against PM Modi's visit to the city during the day. During the visit, Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Leaders’ relations not enough’
12 dead as migrant boat sinks
Xi to visit Myanmar next week
Washington spurns Iraqi call to remove troops
US piles on sanctions pain against Iran
Tsai leads count in Taiwan election dominated by China fears
Merkel, Putin discuss Middle East flashpoints
World demands full account after Iran admits downing Ukraine jet


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft