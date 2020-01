MP from Narayanganj-4, handing over crest of honour to Md Faridul Islam

Muhammad Giasuddin, former MP from Narayanganj-4, handing over crest of honour to Md Faridul Islam, Headmaster of Bir Muktijoddha Giasuddin Islamic Model School, for his contribution in education development Thursday marking the inauguration of newly built campus at Ayubnagar, Siddhirganj, Narayanganj. photo : observer