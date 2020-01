Floral wreaths to the grave of former Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Morshed





Leaders of the Syed Mahbub Morshed Memorial Committee on Saturday offered Fatiha Khani and laid floral wreaths to the grave of former Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Morshed at the Banani graveyard marking his 109th birth anniversary. Committee chief Syed Margub Morshed, also son of the former chief justice, led the programme. photo : observer