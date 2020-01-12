

South Point School and College continues success in JSC and PSC

Instead of the traditional textual teaching, the South Point School and College, seeking the best results through intellectual discussions of the main text in a creative way, has done well in the Primary Education Conclusion (PEC) and Junior School Certificate (JSC) Examination-2019 and over the years. In these two exams, with 100% passing rate 856 students of South Point have got GPA-5 of total 1354 candidates. There is no record of failure of any of the examinations in various institutes, including the boards, from the founding to the present, as a result of constructing curriculum and practice in a creative way instead of hand notes, suggestions and word-based learning. And most importantly, students of South Point School and College are doing well in the competitive exams for higher education.South Point ranked 8th in the high school examination in the same year with the recognition of the best educational institution by the Dhaka Education Board. Their English medium branch is not far behind. From the very beginning, it earned the 'Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award and the Daily Star Award' for achieving Country Heist results in O 'and A' level exams.