

Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President

"Young people need to come forward in the overall development and progress of the country. All the states of the world have now established a solid foundation for science and technology. In this new world of information technology, technological inadequacy is enough to overtake any country. Bangladesh needs to become self-reliant in technology. This requires continuous research in the related field. The prosperity of the country depends on the invention of new technology and its spread. Due to the inaccessibility of information technology, development is possible to reach the doorsteps of today's immense public. In this case, I hope you will set more examples", He also advised being an entrepreneur without focusing on government jobs or other jobs. Earlier in the programme, he conferred the degree on students, awarded PhD and the gold medals.

At this convocation, the President announced the degree of 6 thousand 750 graduates of the University's 2000-01 to 2010-11 academic year. Twenty-two students were awarded the Presidential Gold Medal for their outstanding achievement. Speaking on the occasion, fiction writer and former professor of Dhaka University Syed Manzoorul Islam also presented.























