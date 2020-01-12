Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:33 PM
Home Eduvista

Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
SUST Correspondent

Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President

Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President

President of Bangladesh and Chancellor of Shahjalal University of science and technology (SUST), Abdul Hamid said that "SUST has achieved an international reputation as well as holding the top position in Bangladesh in education and research.  The students of this university are playing a unique role in establishing the reputation of Bangladesh by winning various competitions with the students of different universities in the world, which is a glory to us."
"Young people need to come forward in the overall development and progress of the country. All the states of the world have now established a solid foundation for science and technology. In this new world of information technology, technological inadequacy is enough to overtake any country.  Bangladesh needs to become self-reliant in technology. This requires continuous research in the related field. The prosperity of the country depends on the invention of new technology and its spread. Due to the inaccessibility of information technology, development is possible to reach the doorsteps of today's immense public. In this case, I hope you will set more examples", He also advised being an entrepreneur without focusing on government jobs or other jobs.   Earlier in the programme, he conferred the degree on students, awarded PhD and the gold medals.
At this convocation, the President announced the degree of 6 thousand 750 graduates of the University's 2000-01 to 2010-11 academic year. Twenty-two students were awarded the Presidential Gold Medal for their outstanding achievement. Speaking on the occasion, fiction writer and former professor of Dhaka University Syed Manzoorul Islam also presented.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration the reading room of Bangabandhu and thesis corner
Deputy Education Minister handing over the Ashrafunnesa Foundation scholarship
CU VC delivering Crest to Information Minister
South Point School and College continues success in JSC and PSC
Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President
IU BP pays homage to Mrittunjoyee Mujib
BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation
CUB holds seminar on ‘Importance and Impact of ITEE’


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft