

IU BP pays homage to Mrittunjoyee Mujib

The leaders and activists of IU Bangabandhu Parisad, led by its chief election commissioner Prof Kazi Akhtar Hossain, paid the homage by placing floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural around 5:00pm.

Around two hundred teachers and officials including IU syndicate member Prof M Mahbubar Rahman, Prof M Zakaria Rahman, Prof M Maher Ali, Prof Shelina Nasrin, Prof Nasim Banu, Prof Saidur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan and Shahidul Islam were present on the occasion.

IU authorities and different teachers associations were also placed floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural.

























The Islamic University unit Bangabandhu Parisad election commission has paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Homecoming Day on the campus in Kushtia on January 10, 2020.The leaders and activists of IU Bangabandhu Parisad, led by its chief election commissioner Prof Kazi Akhtar Hossain, paid the homage by placing floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural around 5:00pm.Around two hundred teachers and officials including IU syndicate member Prof M Mahbubar Rahman, Prof M Zakaria Rahman, Prof M Maher Ali, Prof Shelina Nasrin, Prof Nasim Banu, Prof Saidur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan and Shahidul Islam were present on the occasion.IU authorities and different teachers associations were also placed floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural.