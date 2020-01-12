Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:33 PM
Home Eduvista

BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Eduvista Desk

BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation

BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation

A two-day training workshop titled 'Formulation, Processing and Implementation of Development Projects' held at 10 January 2020 at the seminar room of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). 40 Scientists from different centres, sub-centres and divisions of BARI participated in the workshop. The Training & Communication Wing of the institute organized the workshop.
BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad inaugurated the training workshop as Chief Guest in the morning. BARI Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr Md Miaruddin presided over the function while Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr Md Nazirul Islam and Senior Assistant Chief of the Ministry of Agriculture Khondaker Muddasir Bin Ali were present as special guests.
Abul Kalam Azad said that the proper formation development projects are very important for the development of the country's agriculture. Sometimes a good project can fail to get approval if it is not properly formulated. It is very important to know the proper techniques of the development projects.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inauguration the reading room of Bangabandhu and thesis corner
Deputy Education Minister handing over the Ashrafunnesa Foundation scholarship
CU VC delivering Crest to Information Minister
South Point School and College continues success in JSC and PSC
Young society is the main driving force in the dev of the country: President
IU BP pays homage to Mrittunjoyee Mujib
BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation
CUB holds seminar on ‘Importance and Impact of ITEE’


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft