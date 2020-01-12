BARI holds workshop on dev projects implementation



A two-day training workshop titled 'Formulation, Processing and Implementation of Development Projects' held at 10 January 2020 at the seminar room of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI). 40 Scientists from different centres, sub-centres and divisions of BARI participated in the workshop. The Training & Communication Wing of the institute organized the workshop.BARI Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad inaugurated the training workshop as Chief Guest in the morning. BARI Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr Md Miaruddin presided over the function while Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr Md Nazirul Islam and Senior Assistant Chief of the Ministry of Agriculture Khondaker Muddasir Bin Ali were present as special guests.Abul Kalam Azad said that the proper formation development projects are very important for the development of the country's agriculture. Sometimes a good project can fail to get approval if it is not properly formulated. It is very important to know the proper techniques of the development projects.