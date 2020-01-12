CUB holds seminar on ‘Importance and Impact of ITEE’

School of Science & Engineering, Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) jointly with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), with a view to targeting Japanese market, organized a seminar on 'Importance and Impact of ITEE (Information Technology Engineers Examination)' at CUB auditorium recently. Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Founder Chairman, graced the programme as Chief Guest. Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of CUB, chaired the seminar. Akihiro Shoji, JICA expert was present as Guest of Honour while Md Golam Sarwar, Project Director, BCC delivered Keynote speech. Dr Md Shahrukh Adnan Khan, FERC, Director of Innovation and Commercialization Center moderated the programme.





















