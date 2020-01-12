

‘Bangabandhu and Rabindranath are the embodiment of Bengali nationalism’ -Prof Harun-or-Rashid

Vice-Chancellor of the National University Prof Harun -or-Rashid said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Rabindranath Tagore are the forerunner of Bengali nationalism." Prof Harun said that as the president on the musical performances presented by the Lund International Tagore Choir, a group of 3-member Swedish artists' at the academic building of NU main campus on January 8, 2020."Rabindranath Tagore is a poet of humanity. He is a poet of love. He taught us how to love. He was not only a poet, but also a philosopher. Tagore's contribution to Bengali literature is immense. Only his songs are accepted as national songs of Bangladesh and India." Prof Harun also added.