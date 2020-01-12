Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
VLIR-UOS offers training and master’s scholarships

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Eduvista Desk

Deadline: 1 Feb/1 Mar 2020 (annual)
Course starts: 2020
Brief description:
VLIR-UOS awards scholarships to students from 31 eligible countries in Africa, Asia and Latin-America, to follow an English-taught training or master programme at a Flemish university or university college in Belgium.
Host Institution(s):
Participating Belgian Flemish University or University College
Fields of study/Programmes:
English Taught Training and Master's Programme at participating Belgian Universities
Number of Awards:
Not specified.
Scholarship value/inclusions/duration:
VLIR-UOS only provides full scholarships for the total duration of the training or Master. The scholarships cover allowance, accommodation, insurance, international travel and tuition fee.
Eligibility Requirements:
You can only apply for a scholarship if you meet the following requisites:
*Nationality and Country of Residence: A candidate should be a national and resident of one of the 31 countries of the VLIR-UOS country list for scholarships (not necessarily the same country) at the time of application.
*Age: The maximum age for a Master programme candidate is 35 years for an initial masters and 40 years for advanced masters. The candidate cannot succeed this age on January 1 of the intake year.
*Professional background and experience: Priority is given to candidates who are employed in academic institutions, research institutes, governments, the social economy or NGOs, or who aim at a career in one of these sectors. However, master candidates employed in the profit sector or newly graduated candidates without any work experience can be eligible for the scholarship as well, depending on their motivation and profile. The training candidate should have relevant professional experience and a support letter confirming (re)integration in a professional context where the acquired knowledge and skills will be immediately applicable.
Read the complete eligibility and selection criteria at the official website.
Application instructions:
Via the university's website, you will have to apply for both admissions to the programme as well as for the scholarship itself. When you apply for the programme, be sure to mention whether you wish to apply for a scholarship. The deadline varies and is determined by the programme but most deadlines are around 1 February or 1 March 2020 for Masters Programmes. The call of applications for training programmes will open at various times and can be monitored at this link.
It is important to visit the official website and the websites of  the specific Training or Master's Programme you have chosen for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.
Website: https://www.vliruos.be/en/scholarships/6


« PreviousNext »

