To mark the �Muijb Barsha�, birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, rallies were brought out in Betagi Municipality of Barguna(1), Gopalganj(2) and Bogura town(3), and a discussion on Philosophy of Bangabandhu and Development was held in Dinajpur town(4) on Saturday. photos: observer