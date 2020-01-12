Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:32 PM
Home Countryside

Mustard farming on rise in Rajshahi, Natore

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Our Correspondents

Mustard farming is on the rise in districts including Rajshahi and Natore due to favourable weather, less time and low production cost.
RAJSHAHI: Mustard farming has gained momentum in Bagha Upazila of the district due to favourable weather.
Farmers of the upazila are expecting bumper production seeing cultivation-friendly situation.
Most of the mustard has been cultivated in riverbank area of the upazila. As the cultivation requires less care and cost, farmers of this upazila are now being interested in it.
Upazila agriculture department sources said, this year, mustard farming has reduced slightly than the last year. However, a large quantity of mustard has been cultivated in the Padma riverbank.
The sources also said mustard has been cultivated in 1,250 hectares of land in the upazila, and it was 1,400 ha last year.
Farmer Fazlu Shikdar said he cultivated mustard in three bighas of land this year. The cultivation required less irrigation, fertiliser and pesticide. If good weather prevails here, then he will get a bumper yield.
Upazila agriculture office sources said a massive cultivation has been done in this upazila due to the increase of soil fertility this year. The BARI-14 varieties of mustard will play a special role in fulfilling the dreams of farmers as well as meeting the demand of edible oil.
NATORE: Mustard farming is on the rise in Lalpur Upazila of the district.
Local farmers said mustard cultivation needs less time and labour and the production cost is low; so they are becoming interested to the cultivation day by day.
The farmers of the area usually cultivate mustard at the end of rainy season. This time also they cultivated the crop in proper time.
Local agriculture office sources said mustard was cultivated on 420 hectares of land in the upazila this season, and last year, it was cultivated on 220 ha of land.
This time the farmers cultivated high quality mustard, and are expecting good yield, the sources said.
Farmer Hafiz Uddin of the upazila said four to five maunds of mustard can be produced in per bigha of land by spending only Tk 2,000. If the market price is good, a farmer can easily sell it at Tk 2,500 to 3,000 per maund.
Farmer Saiful Islam of Walia Village in the upazila said, he cultivated mustard on two bighas of land as its production cost is low and profit is more.
He also said mustard can be harvested after two to three months of cultivation. If the weather remains favourable, the production will double, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Rafiqul Islam said the local farmers are becoming interested to mustard cultivation as they got more profit.
He also said they are encouraging farmers to cultivate the crop on more lands to protect the fertility of cropland.
He expected bumper yield of mustard this time if the weather remains favourable. 









