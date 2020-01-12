Potato growers expect bumper yield in Rajshahi, Bogura





RAJSHAHI: Farmers of Bagmara Upazila in the district are expecting bumper yield of potato this year.

Now, they are passing busy time in taking care of their potato fields. They are also hoping to get fair prices this year and recover the losses of the past year.

At the start of the harvesting, farmers got good prices in local market. But in the full harvesting season, they did not get the expected prices, which frustrated them.

Upazila agriculture office sources said this year's potato farming target here is 13,010 hectares of land.

After talking to some farmers, it was known that many farmers brought more lands under potato cultivation in the beginning of the season due to the availability of seeds and fertilisers, and favourable weather.

After visiting different vegetable markets, it was seen that per kilogram potato was selling at Tk 50, which was Tk 130 at the beginning of the harvesting period.

Farmer Akbar Ali of Palashi Village under Goyalandi Union in the upazila said, "I cultivated potato on two bighas of land this year with a hope of bumper yield. If I get fair price, I will be able to recover the losses of last year."

Farmer Rashidul Islam of Tottopara Village under Maria Union in the upazila said, "I cultivated potato on four bighas of land last year. Due to the low price of potato at that time, I have brought two bighas of land under the cultivation this season."

BOGURA: The farmers of the district are busy cultivating potato this season.

Despite getting good prices of the crop this season, the cultivation target was set at less this time than the last year's.

However, the local agriculture department is expecting the cultivation will surpass the target this year.

After harvesting Aman, farmers planted potato on the same land. In many places of the district, farmers are now busy harvesting advance variety of potato and preparing seedbeds for cultivating new potato.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Abul Kashem Azad said the potato farming target in 2018 was 65,450 hectares of land, and the production target was 13 lakh metric tons of potato in the district. This year's cultivation target is 55,000 ha of land and the production target is 12,35,738 MT of potato.

Agriculture office sources said due to the favourable weather, the production may reach nearly 13 lakh MT this year. The production may increase if organic fertilisers are used in the field.

Meanwhile, the advance variety potato has already started to appear at local markets. It is now selling at Tk 60 to 70 per kg. The old potato is selling at Tk 40 to 42 and cardinal one at Tk 30 per kg.

The district has 34 cold storages which can store about 2 lakh MT of potato.





































