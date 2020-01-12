Robbers loot cattle-laden truck





The cattle owner is Rabiul Islam of Chamarkhunda Village in Ullahpara Upazila of Sirajganj District.

Rabiul said he left Sirajganj for Chattogram with 37 cows, worth about Tk 30,000 each, by a truck on Thursday afternoon.

Later, a gang of robbers intercepted the truck identifying themselves as DB men in front of Madhumati CNG Pump in Tiprodi area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway early Friday and snatched away the truckload of cattle keeping the driver, his assistant and Rabiul hostage at gunpoint.

Rabiul filed a case with Sonargaon Police Station in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station Moniruzzaman said they recovered the truck from Mawa of Munshiganj.

















