Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:32 PM
Home Countryside

Robbers loot cattle-laden truck

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 11: A gang of robbers, allegedly impersonating themselves as DB police, looted a cattle-laden truck in Sonargaon Upazila of the district early Friday.
The cattle owner is Rabiul Islam of Chamarkhunda Village in Ullahpara Upazila of Sirajganj District.
Rabiul said he left Sirajganj for Chattogram with 37 cows, worth about Tk 30,000 each, by a truck on Thursday afternoon.
Later, a gang of robbers intercepted the truck identifying themselves as DB men in front of Madhumati CNG Pump in Tiprodi area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway early Friday and snatched away the truckload of cattle keeping the driver, his assistant and Rabiul hostage at gunpoint.
Rabiul filed a case with Sonargaon Police Station in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station Moniruzzaman said they recovered the truck from Mawa of Munshiganj.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road development and drain construction work
‘Muijb Barsha’, birth centenary of Bangabandhu
Mustard farming on rise in Rajshahi, Natore
Potato growers expect bumper yield in Rajshahi, Bogura
Robbers loot cattle-laden truck
Teacher crisis hits two Kawkhali schools
Fungus attacks potato fields in Rangpur
Hosiery worker found dead in Pabna


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft