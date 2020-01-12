Teacher crisis hits two Kawkhali schools





Despite informing the higher authorities, no steps have been taken yet in this connection.

Eleven posts out of the total 17 at Government SB Girls' High School, and the same out of 16 at Government KG Union High School have been lying vacant for the last several years.

Both the schools are running their academic activities with guest teachers. So, their results in different public exams are bad.

Acting Head Teacher of Government SB Girls' High School Md Mostafizur Rahman said only six teachers are now running academic activities. Despite having five guest teachers, the fails in the exams cannot be checked.

Echoing the same view, Acting Head Teacher of Government KG Union High School Md Babar Talukder said higher authorities have been informed of the matter.



















