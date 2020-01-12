Fungus attacks potato fields in Rangpur





Now, they are spraying pesticides in their fields.

Farmer Motiar Rahman of Shadyapuskarani Union in Rangpur Sadar Upazila said, "I was already concerned over the potato yield, and now the recent rain has damaged my potato field."

Farmer Mondal Ali of Shothibari area in Mithapukur Upazila said, "Last year's loss has been repeated this year. Now, the recent rain has worsened the situation."

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district said potato has been cultivated in about 90,000 hectares of land this year in Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts, and the production target is 23 lakh metric tons of potato.

But, farmers are worried about the targeted yield.

Additional Director of Rangpur DAE Mohammad Ali said, "Most of the farmers know that fungus may attack potato at this time. We are advising them to use pesticides in their fields."























