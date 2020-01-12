Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:32 PM
Home Countryside

Fungus attacks potato fields in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Jan 11: The farmers of the district are worried as fungus attacked their potato fields caused by the recent rainfall and the continuous cold wave accompanied by dense fog.
Now, they are spraying pesticides in their fields.
Farmer Motiar Rahman of Shadyapuskarani Union in Rangpur Sadar Upazila said, "I was already concerned over the potato yield, and now the recent rain has damaged my potato field."
Farmer Mondal Ali of Shothibari area in Mithapukur Upazila said, "Last year's loss has been repeated this year. Now, the recent rain has worsened the situation."
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district said potato has been cultivated in about 90,000 hectares of land this year in Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts, and the production target is 23 lakh metric tons of potato.
But, farmers are worried about the targeted yield.
Additional Director of Rangpur DAE Mohammad Ali said, "Most of the farmers know that fungus may attack potato at this time. We are advising them to use pesticides in their fields."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road development and drain construction work
‘Muijb Barsha’, birth centenary of Bangabandhu
Mustard farming on rise in Rajshahi, Natore
Potato growers expect bumper yield in Rajshahi, Bogura
Robbers loot cattle-laden truck
Teacher crisis hits two Kawkhali schools
Fungus attacks potato fields in Rangpur
Hosiery worker found dead in Pabna


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft