Hosiery worker found dead in Pabna





Deceased Anik Hossen was the son of Ishaq Ali of Sadarpara Village in the upazila.

Police arrested two suspects- Emon and Manik, in this connection.

Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) Ibne Mizan confirmed the incident and said, Anik went out after getting a phone call on Thursday afternoon and did not return.

In the evening, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury marks were found on the body, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Nasim Ahmed said the deceased's family lodged a case in this connection.































