Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





LAXMIPUR: A pickup van-driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Raipur Regional Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Pickup Driver Md Mamun, 32, son of Nur Nabi of Titahazra Village under Gopalpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

Eyewitnesses and Fire Services sources said a pickup laden by rods and cements was going to Laxmipur at around 11am. At that time, another pickup hit it while overtaking in Zadaiya Mile area, for which it fell into a pond. Its driver died there, and two others received serious injury.

Injured Md Nizam, brother of the deceased and Md Riaz, deceased's assistant were rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.

Laxmipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Leader Md Mafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

BARISHAL: A woman was crushed under a pickup van on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Gaurnadi Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence Office in the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Khadiza Begum, 30, was the wife of Wares Hossen of Dakkhin Palordi Village in the upazila.

Locals said a Barishal-bound pickup van from Dhaka ran over the woman in the said area, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gaurnadi Highway Police Station Mojahidul Islam said they seized the van and arrested its driver.

















