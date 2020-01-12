Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:32 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Barishal, in two days.  
LAXMIPUR: A pickup van-driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Raipur Regional Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Pickup Driver Md Mamun, 32, son of Nur Nabi of Titahazra Village under Gopalpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.
Eyewitnesses and Fire Services sources said a pickup laden by rods and cements was going to Laxmipur at around 11am. At that time, another pickup hit it while overtaking in Zadaiya Mile area, for which it fell into a pond. Its driver died there, and two others received serious injury.
Injured Md Nizam, brother of the deceased and Md Riaz, deceased's assistant were rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Laxmipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Leader Md Mafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.
The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.
BARISHAL: A woman was crushed under a pickup van on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Gaurnadi Upazila Fire Service and Civil Defence Office in the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Khadiza Begum, 30, was the wife of Wares Hossen of Dakkhin Palordi Village in the upazila.
Locals said a Barishal-bound pickup van from Dhaka ran over the woman in the said area, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Gaurnadi Highway Police Station Mojahidul Islam said they seized the van and arrested its driver.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road development and drain construction work
‘Muijb Barsha’, birth centenary of Bangabandhu
Mustard farming on rise in Rajshahi, Natore
Potato growers expect bumper yield in Rajshahi, Bogura
Robbers loot cattle-laden truck
Teacher crisis hits two Kawkhali schools
Fungus attacks potato fields in Rangpur
Hosiery worker found dead in Pabna


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft