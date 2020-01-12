Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll

JAMALPUR, Jan 11: A vegetable seller was killed allegedly by a market lessee in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday morning as he paid less toll.

Deceased Nurul Islam, 65, was a resident of Mallikpara Village in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Belal and his brother Babu, the lessee of Bhatara Bazaar, demanded toll from Nurul when he went there to sell his vegetables.

An altercation began as Nurul paid Tk 10 as toll money.

At one stage, the toll collector brothers started beating Nurul, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Sarishabari Police Station Zoaherul Islam confirmed the matter.







