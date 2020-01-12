Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Home Countryside

48 murders, 150 rapes in Netrakona last year

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Jan 11: A total of 48 murders and 150 incidents of rape have been committed in the district last year, creating concern among the dwellers.
Besides, 237 women fell victims to torture at that time, said police.
District police sources said the murders had happened over land disputes, sand trade, love affair, family feud, extramarital affair and other issues.
However, District Police Super Akbar Ali Munshi said no political murder happened in the district at that time.
Some 3,095 cases were also filed with 10 police stations of the district during the period.
Shyamalendu Pal of a volunteer organisation Jono Udyog said the crime trend in the district is increasing for not taking immediate action, political lobbying, dilly-dally in submitting charge-sheet, lengthy trial process, and culture of impunity.
Meanwhile, District Women Torture Prevention Committee General Secretary Alpana Begum said the incidents of rape and repression on women will not come to an end until the patriarchal mentality is changed and exemplary punishment of perpetrators is ensured.


