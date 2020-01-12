Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:31 PM
Vitamin A+ Campaign held in districts

Six-to-59 month children fed Vitamin A capsules

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

Kishoreganj SP Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), as chief guest, administering Vitamin A Capsule to a child in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was held across the country on Saturday.
At least 24,34,156 children of Bogura, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Panchagarh, Rajshahi and Khulna districts from six to 59 months of age were fed Vitamin A capsules during the campaign.
BOGURA: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was held in the district on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayez Ahmed inaugurated the programme on Bogura Municipality premises.
Among others, Civil Surgeon (CS) Gausul Azim Chowdhury, and Bogura Municipality Mayor (MM) Mahbubur Rahman were also present.
Institute of Public Health Nutrition and Department of National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, implemented the programme, where 53,896 children aged from six to 11 months were fed blue colour Vitamin A capsules while 4,19,133 children aged from 12 to 59 months were fed red colour capsules.
GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, 22,822 children, aged from six to 11 months, were fed blue-colour Vitamin A capsules while 4,23,381 children, aged from 12 to 59 months, were fed red-colour capsules.
In the morning, CS Tarun Kumar Mondal inaugurated the programme at Latifpur Community Clinic in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, where Assistant Director of Nutrition Project under the Department of Health Dr Pabitra Kumar Kundu was also present.
Institute of Public Health Nutrition and Department of National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare implemented the programme.
KISHOREGANJ: National Vitamin A+ Campaign (2nd Round) was held in the district with much enthusiasm on Saturday.
In this connection, a meeting was held at the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital with CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman in the chair while Police Super (SP) Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) was chief guest and Additional DC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman, and Kishoreganj MM Md Parvez Miah were special guests.
It was addressed, among others, by Deputy Director (DD) of the hospital Dr Sultana Razia, DD of Family Planning Department Dr Rowshon Akhter Jahan, District BMA General Secretary Dr Abdul Wahab Badal, and District EPI Superintendent Bimol Chandra Roy.
During the campaign a total of 5,16,400 children, from six to 59 months of age, were fed Vitamin A capsules in 2,926 centres across the district.
LAXMIPUR: On the occasion, a function was held at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where Acting DC Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was chief guest and CS Dr Abdul Gaffar was in the chair.
Among others, SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, DD of District Family Planning Department Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Nizam Uddin, Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr Md Anwar Hossen, child specialist Dr Morshed Alam Hiru, and Dr Shankar Kumar Basak were also present.
CS Dr Abdul Gaffar said a total of 2,87,326 children from six to 59 months of age were fed Vitamin A capsules during the campaign.
PANCHAGARH: A total of 1,51,237 children were fed Vitamin A capsules in the district on Saturday on the occasion of Vitamin A+ Campaign.
Under the programme, children from six to 11 months were fed blue colour capsules while those from 12 to 59 months red colour ones.
District health department implemented the programme at 1,077 centres in five upazilas of the district.
RAJSHAHI: Marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign, at least 28,612 children aged between six and 11 months were fed blue-coloured capsules and 2,60,008 children aged between 12 and 59 months red-coloured capsules on Saturday.
A total of 5,262 volunteers, 282 family welfare assistants, 228 community health service providers, and 172 health assistants worked at 1,754 centres, including 10 permanent ones in all the nine upazilas of the district.
The campaign was carried out to reduce death risk of children, save them from blindness, caused by deficiency of Vitamin A+, and develop their immune system.
KHULNA: Over 2.71 lakh children aged between six to 59 months were fed Vitamin A+ capsules here during the National Vitamin A+ Campaign on Saturday.
The campaign was conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Planning with UNICEF assistances.
A large number of volunteers and monitoring teams administered Vitamin A capsules at different outreach centres in all the nine upazilas of the district.
At least 31,643 children from six to 11 months of age and 2,39,698 children from 12 to 59 months of age were fed the capsules during campaign.














