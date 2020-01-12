‘Joy’ against child abuse and violence against women







Information technology has shown its utility in every sphere of our life in Bangladesh nowadays. From freelancing to government services, in every sector, information technology contributes.

There are several emergency help services in our country. The national emergency helpline 999 has created a noticeable impact since its launch in 2017, unlike "Joy" and the 24-hour helpline 109, both introduced by the women and children affairs ministry.

Most of the common people ever heard of the mobile app Joy, which was launched on July 29, 2018. It is an emergency helpline app for women and children. If the government has such platforms for helping women, there must be enough promotion of those. The app was funded by ICT Division under its "Access to Information" (a2i) project.



If a victim presses the emergency button on the app in case of sexual harassment, child marriage or any other forms of violence or threat, her GPS location, audio recording of her surroundings and picture will go directly to the 109 helpline. Apart from that, a text message will automatically be dispatched to the nearest police station.

We hope with the help of this app oppressed children and women will get maximum benefits.



Atikur Rahman

Over email





















