Cricket and religion, do not mix together!



Nazarul Islam

A diverse nation like India has boasted of its unity, with its own set of cricketing gods. One-day thrillers, played between India and Pakistan, are no less than the war of nerves, with the most exciting finishes, ever recorded in the history of this game.

And, now let me take you to another dimension of this wonderful game. Quite often, Cricketers have found themselves in situations of total stress, and then have searched for different ways-of coming to terms with their discomforts. And, faced with trying circumstances, many players of this game have looked for relief in meditation-sometimes, by speaking to friends and family, or perhaps when going their therapies. Still a few others, have even liked to connect with affinity groups, or have referred to self-help books, if available to the players of this highly, absorbing game.

I am aware of a few popular names in the game, who have also turned or returned to religion, for inner refinement. A number of international cricketers--in the year that just flew by, had engaged themselves, including, among them, most prolific Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne. He has shared how religion had played a role, in finding his personal equilibrium, that he needed to cope up with the demands of this top-flight sport.

Any individual, including a cricketer as well, may pursue his personal indulgence with religion. Surely, this is nothing as it that was once, perceived to be. Not long ago, this grey zone got fuzzier when believers of the dominant persuasion, inside a dressing room, started imagining their religion to be as wonderful, as team's binding, unifying force. Which is exactly, what appeared to have started taking place in the Pakistan cricket side, only two decades earlier. All this had prompted a sharp response in the sports circles of the country.

Cricketing team managers and members, eventually had to be told by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to tone down, on their displays of religiosity-their prayers on the field-the press question responses, laced with traditional Islamic salutations, and so on.....Surely, things had gone, a bit too far, than had been imagined.

The Pakistan side's engagements with their faith, at that particular moment of time may be traced to a combination of proximate and also relevant, or less than proximate factors. What were the factors, dominant in the rise of their religious faith? Perhaps, this had taken shape, due to the fact that players largely, had belonged to non-cosmopolitan backgrounds. And, is on record that their quest for popular redemption, had once posted the 'match-fixing' scandal.

The discovery of religion by influential senior players in the sports arena, for such noteworthy players as Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, and Mushtaq Ahmed, who had all 'played' their influential roles, to provide thrill and entertainment to the spectators. To my mind, all this had been achieved by adding the coat of religious conservatism, firmly layered in the past, particularly during the Zia-ul-Haq years; that may possibly had stoked by the growing Islamophobia,arising in the new,post 9/11 world.

In the domain of beliefs and convictions, majority groups can develop blind-spots to minority-specific issues, translating into avoidable behavior- ranging from insensitive conduct to pressure, to subsume individual identity, and to accept systematic othering. This is especially true of times when they had sought out a larger purpose, in their field of expertise.

The revelation therefore that a Hindu wicket-keeper batsman, Danish Kaneria was unfairly treated by some of his Pakistani (Muslim) team-mates during the team's faith-finding days-does not come as a shock. Neither does Mohammad Yousuf's embrace of Islam during that phase, even though he has always maintained that he was never under pressure, to convert from his original faith of Christianity.

Again, Kaneria is only one example of how identity-based embolisms can spark dissonance, within the rest of team members. By sheer good fortune though, Indian cricket has thankfully avoided any sort of religious divide; but tales of regional factionalism have been emerging in the past. In other workplace contexts, dominant cliques based on color, gender, caste, language, ethnicity, and others are capable of dampening the team spirit.

The pressure to conform, and abide by the team's established and emergent norms, has always been around. The non-conforming can find themselves labeled 'difficult', but things obviously, turn testy when they originate from minority backgrounds.

In that case, any assertion of individuality is perceived as disinclination to yoke oneself to the team cause, accept the team 'culture', and adopt the country's 'way of life'. These strains of criticism have been directed from certain quarters--as Muslim cricketers from Australia, England, and South Africa--for their unwillingness to don apparel etched with names of sponsoring alcohol brand sponsors or avoid celebratory champagne showers. A non-Muslim with similar reservations will not invite disapproval on grounds of refusal to assimilate, so he may even end up being hailed as a poster-boy for 'abstinence'm. Better believe me!

Expectations that religion may serve as a coherent purpose for cricket teams have remained, belied. Pakistan has been a side where minority representation hasn't been common. The team members are known to exhibit little team camaraderie, and the country's proud cricketing record has owed largely to the enviable talent the country possesses. Neither has religion's entry into dressing rooms, lent guidance to swing the moral compass. Hansie Cronje was part of a staunchly Christian ginger group within the South African side, and Pakistan have been hit by scandals before and after their explicit association with faith.

Meanwhile, the best sides assembled in cricket history, the West Indians of the 1980s or the Australians of the 2000s, did not need the crutches of religion to inspire themselves as a collective. Pride in profession and playing for country was motivation enough for them - with individuals keeping their association with religion private, viewing it as a stabilising personal influence rather than foisting it as a team-gluer and recognising its potential to distract from their core business of playing.

Tellingly, it was in acknowledgment of such distraction that the PCB cautioned the Pakistan side.

In India, Kaneria's case may be quoted to persuade doubters of a recent and controversial change in citizenship law that privileges Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from select countries. This, for starters, misses the fact that most of those protesting the change are not against its inclusions but its exclusions.

More importantly, we may be missing out important lessons on fostering cohesion and prioritising energies. Let's wish that the spirit of this game is not tarnished by obsessions of race, ethnicity or religious beliefs, which have divided our world.

The writer is a former educator based in Chicago









































