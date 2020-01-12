

In Iran, we try to be hopeful. But we’re stalked by the fear of war



Earlier, Qassem Suleimani had been assassinated by US forces in Baghdad. I could easily imagine what my sister was thinking: she has two sons in their 20s. I had seen the same fear in her before. During the 1980s her husband spent several years at the front during the Iran-Iraq war. She did not know for months whether he was alive or dead. Now she is worried that her sons will experience what their father did before them.



A few days later I had to leave for Stockholm, where I teach. My relatives and friends mockingly said that I was leaving them behind to deal with a war for the second time in my life. The first was in 1987, when I escaped the country while the war with Iraq raged. This week I heard references to that time everywhere - in taxis, on buses, in coffee shops, bookstores, and small villages. In the eyes of many, a new war with the US would be a continuation of that conflict. People have not forgotten how the US armed and supported Saddam Hussein.



But, as my sister showed, the initial reaction of many to the assassination was silence. They could not believe it. At newspaper stands men and women, young and old, stared quietly at pictures of Suleimani on the front pages of newspapers, from the hardline Kayhan to reform-oriented Sharq. For the first time in a long time I was unable to detect any difference between them.



The limited political pluralism in the media had faded away.A few days before the assassination, the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had declared that there would not be a war with the US, and President Rouhani announced a willingness for negotiations with the west. There were glimmers of hope. The Iranian stock market improved.



By last Saturday morning, though, the first day of the week in Iran, that hope had been replaced with fear. The stock market plunged, and Iran's currency lost value. The shock had barely subsided when President Trump threatened to attack cultural sites in Iran. The war on terror was replaced by the war on culture.



The problem is that constant threats of annihilation from the White House have fuelled intense nationalist sentiment in Iran. Suleimani in particular had become an icon of patriotism. Even those who oppose the Iranian regime respect him. While corruption scandals involving high-level officials are a daily occurrence, Suleimani was regarded as one of the few who still "struggled for the people".



He embodied the revolutionary ideals of 1979. Huge crowds attended several days of processions in Ahvaz, where he fought against Saddam's army, and in Mashhad and Kerman (his birthplace), where he fought against drug traffickers along the eastern borders.



In the small village in south-western Iran where I grew up, middle-aged men praised him as the general who kept Islamic State away from Iranian territory.



However, their fear of war was intense as well. Some of them did their military service during the Iran-Iraq war. One was gravely injured by a chemical weapon, another lost a foot, and another one suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. They have seen how wars break bodies and souls. Imagining a new one frightens them to death: "How many wars must we go through in one lifetime?"The assassination of Suleimani could not have come at a better time for Iranian hardliners. It has overshadowed their crackdown on protests sparked by economic conditions.



Since mid-November the government has been under great pressure because of the death and imprisonment of a large number of protesters. Trump's military moves have ensured that any new protest or criticism will be treated as a national security issue and harshly suppressed. Threats have become more explicit and concrete. Who dares now ask for justice for those in prisons? Who dares now protest against unpaid salaries? Who dares now ask for gender equality?



A new war has never been so close as now. Imagining the aftermath of conflict in the region, Iranians, both inside and outside the country, are terrified. Any wise person should be. When I try to sum up the mood in Iran during the past few days, the word that comes to mind is parishani, which in Farsi means a state of entanglement, bewilderment and perplexity.



When Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq the other night, I called my sister from Stockholm. In a few words we fumbled for some kind of hope. But the reality facing us is bleak.

Shahram Khosravi is professor of social anthropology at Stockholm University



Source: Theguardian.com





















